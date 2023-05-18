Sunburn Treatment At Home: How to Treat Sunburn Fast?

Summers are here and so are the challenges we face during the hot season every year. There is no denial that we all love the summer tan, seasonal fruits, beachy clothes, and comfortable stylish clothes that can only be worn in summer. But we are also aware of the harmful effects of the rising temperature.
Summer heat goes up a few degrees every year and there is no way to prevent the heat waves or the bright sunshine. But there is definitely ways to protect yourself from the UV rays. Whatever we do, we still end up getting sunburns on our skin and no one likes the uneven, large red spots that turn brown if not taken care of.
Thus, we are here to help you with a few tips and tricks to get rid of the summer sunburn and have a natural, even tone, and healthy looking skin that you can flaunt in summer clothes.
1. Cool the Affected Area- According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, it is recommended to dampen a clean towel in cool water and keep it on the affected area. You can also take showers in cold water. Cold water help reduce inflammation on the affected area. Avoid applying ice because it can further irritate the skin and worsen inflammation, same goes for the chlorinated pool water.
2. Baking Soda Baths- According to Healthline, you can also take a bath in water with some baking soda in it. You can add about 2 ounces (60 grams) of baking soda in a tub and you can continue to do so for 10 minutes every day until the sunburn disappears completely.
3. Apply a Moisturizer- It is always better to moisturize the sunburnt area. There is no problem a moisturizer can't solve. It is better to choose an aloe vera lotion or gel or calamine lotion that can be soothing. You can store these products in the refrigerator before applying. Please read the ingredient list and avoid products made with alcohol.
4. Avoid Touching the Blisters- At times, sunburns can also cause blisters and you may want to burst it but avoid doing that. An intact blister can help the skin heal faster. Blisters if popped, can cause infections. If a blister does break, trim off the dead skin with a clean, small scissors and clean the area with a mild soap and water. You can then apply an antibiotic ointment and cover it with a nonstick bandage.
5. Treat the Peeling Skin: Within a few days, the affected area may begin to peel. This shows that your sunburn is healing slowly and your body is trying to get rid of the top layer of damaged skin. Avoid peeling the skin yourself and just keep applying the moisturizer.
6. Apply Aloe vera- Aloe Vera gel or plant can be great for treating sunburns. If you don’t have an aloe vera plant in your house or it doesn't suit you, try using an aloe vera gel available in market. It can provide an immediate, soothing relief from the sting of sunburn.
7. Chamomile Tea- Chamomile tea can be effective for sunburns It has a soothing effect on the burnt area. All you need to do is brew the tea as you normally would and let it cool. Then soak a washcloth in it and apply it to the affected area.
8. Drink water- A very easy and simple tip but really effective. Water is most important in summers and nothing can replace the wonders water can do. Water not only prevents dehydration but also keeps you hydrated from within and provides natural moisturization to the skin.
