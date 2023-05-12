5 Worst Foods For Your Skin: What Food To Avoid To Have Clear Skin

Skin is the largest organ of the body and we try our best to keep it moisturized and pretty with all the best products we can get our hands on. But what we eat plays a major role in the way our skin feels and behaves.
We all love to binge eat once in a while and we can't stop the urge to eat certain foods that might be among our favorites. Few foods are considered healthy but are not healthy for the hair or skin. We have always talked about dos for a good skin but today we are here with the don'ts, meaning the foods you should not eat or avoid if you want to have a healthy skin inside out.
Make sure to consult your doctors or nutritionist before you exclude something from your normal diet and you can always eat them less rather than cutting it off completely.
1. Milk
Milk is a great source of calcium and has been considered healthy since childhood. But dairy products, especially milk has the potential to contribute to skin conditions like acne.
Research suggests a strong link between high blood levels of the hormone IGF-1 and acne severity. IGF-1 interacts with adrenal glands, affecting hormones thus contributing to acne. Milk contains this hormone thus milk consumption and acne may be inter related but more studies are required to prove the claim.
2. Alcohol
According to MedicalNewsToday, excessive consumption of alcohol can cause dry skin and flushing which are small problems but it can worsen underlying conditions. Dehydration from alcohol can cause sunken eyes, dry lips, dry skin, reduced elasticity, etc. Moreover, alcohol causes the blood vessels under the skin to dilate causing the release of histamines which result in flushing and inflamed skin.
3. Coffee
We all know that caffeine in coffee causes dehydration thus resulting in toxic buildup that affects the skin. It makes it age prematurely, looking all dull and wrinkled. Caffeine when used at night to stay awake for long hours leads to a heightened stress response and release of cortisol, the stress hormones that result in oil secretion by your sebaceous glands, making you more prone to breakouts.
4. Pasta
Pasta is high in carbs and it is not good for the body or skin when consumed in large quantities. It also contains gluten, a protein that causes issues for those who are gluten-sensitive. The white foods like bread and pasta also have high glycemic index that make it hard for the body’s immune system to attack the bacteria that causes acne thus making the body unable to fight off bacteria that result in bad skin.
5. Sodas & Cold Drinks
According to US NIH, cold drinks or sodas have high sugar content and artificial sweeteners that can cause breakouts, oiliness, wrinkles and other signs of aging. These drinks are loaded with refined sugar that can result in increased blood sugar and fat levels, making the body produce more insulin, which leads to inflammation and clogged pores. Caffeine and other acidic ingredients of these drinks can contribute to dry skin and itching as well.
