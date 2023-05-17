Summer Foods List: Foods to Avoid Eating in the Summer

Healthy diet is an essential part of our life and there is no replacement for healthy foods. But people often make mistakes to follow the same diet through out the year irrespective of the changing seasons and weather.

This can be harmful because the needs of the body changes with seasons and we need to makes lifestyle and dietary changes to fight the heat in summer. Thus, we cannot eat foods that we enjoy in winter or monsoon because they can hamper our metabolism and digestion.

In summer, we need to choose foods that are cooling, easy to digest, and keeps us hydrated from within. But there are few common foods that are a part of our daily diet and we tend to ignore the amount of consumption in summer. Thus, below is the list of best foods to avoid in summer.