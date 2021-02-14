Happy Slap Day 2021: Memes, Wishes, and Funny Quotes

The Valentine’s week concluded yesterday with Valentine’s Day. From today, begins a new week called anti-Valentine’s week. As we all know the Valentine’s week is to unite lovers, anti-Valentine’s week is to end relationships that are not working out.

The first day of anti-valentine’s week is Slap day. It is hugely popular amongst youngster. They celebrate it with their friends in a funny way. It is also for the people who are done with all the bombardment of romantic content on their social media. It is time for a break.

But all of this is fun and all until people tend to get violent taking the name ‘Slap Day’ literally. None of these days are meant for violence. So, take these days in good spirit and not literally, and avoid any kind of violence with anyone.

In this article we have curated a list of funny memes and wishes for you.