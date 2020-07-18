Sawan Shivratri 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings Cards

Shivratri in the month of Sawan is known as Sawan Shivratri is believed to be extremely auspicious. Several Shiva devotees keep fasts and perform different types of pujas on the day of Sawan Shivratri.

It is the perfect time to send texts and wish your loved ones a Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020. Here are some images, quotes and messages for you to send your friends, relatives and peers on this auspicious occasion.

The month of Sawan or Shravan started on 6 July and the month will conclude on 3 August. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 July.

Devotees spend the entire month worshiping Lord Shiva for his blessings. People go to the Jyotirlingas for pilgrimage and offer the Holy water of River Ganges to the Shivling.