Sawan Shivratri 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings Cards
Here are some images, quotes and messages to send your friends, relatives and peers on this auspicious occasion.
Shivratri in the month of Sawan is known as Sawan Shivratri is believed to be extremely auspicious. Several Shiva devotees keep fasts and perform different types of pujas on the day of Sawan Shivratri.
It is the perfect time to send texts and wish your loved ones a Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020. Here are some images, quotes and messages for you to send your friends, relatives and peers on this auspicious occasion.
The month of Sawan or Shravan started on 6 July and the month will conclude on 3 August. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 July.
Devotees spend the entire month worshiping Lord Shiva for his blessings. People go to the Jyotirlingas for pilgrimage and offer the Holy water of River Ganges to the Shivling.
Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020 Images with Quotes
“Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless us with all things good.”
“May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.”
“Om me hi astha, Om me hi vishwas, Aap sab ko khush rakhe, Bhagavan Bholenath!”
“There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. It is celebrating the Shiva Tattva within oneself. Jai Bhole!”
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.