Sawan 2020: Significance of Monday, Sawan Puja, Important Dates

The holy month of Sawan or Shravan has begun. It is considered to be the most auspicious month of the Hindu calendar. Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, falls during the month of July-August and is known for worshiping Lord Shiva, the Hindu deity also known as ‘The Destroyer’ among the Trimurti. Hariyali Teej and Naga Panchami is also celebrated in the month of Shravan.

Lakhs of people go on the Kanwar Pilgrimage every year to offer Lord Shiva the Holy water and ask for his blessings. People keep fasts and also worship Goddess Parvati seeking their protection and hoping to get their desires fulfilled.