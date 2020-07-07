Sawan 2020: Significance of Monday, Sawan Puja, Important Dates
The month of Sawan or Shravan started on 6 July and the month will conclude on 3 August.
The holy month of Sawan or Shravan has begun. It is considered to be the most auspicious month of the Hindu calendar. Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, falls during the month of July-August and is known for worshiping Lord Shiva, the Hindu deity also known as ‘The Destroyer’ among the Trimurti. Hariyali Teej and Naga Panchami is also celebrated in the month of Shravan.
Lakhs of people go on the Kanwar Pilgrimage every year to offer Lord Shiva the Holy water and ask for his blessings. People keep fasts and also worship Goddess Parvati seeking their protection and hoping to get their desires fulfilled.
When is Sawan Starting in 2020?
Devotees spend the entire month worshiping Lord Shiva for his blessings. People go to the Jyotirlingas for pilgrimage and offer the Holy water of River Ganges to the Shivlinga.
What is the Significance of Monday in Sawan (Shravan Somwar)?
There will be four Mondays in the month of Sawan this year. Numerous men and women worship the deity on this day and observe fasts dedicated to Lord Shiva. People perform special Rudra Abhishek Puja with desires of a child, a healthy life or a successful career. Shivratri will be celebrated on 30 July this year.
There are five Mondays in the month of Shravan. These fall on:
6 July – First Shravan Somwar (First Monday and the first day of Shravan)
13 July – Second Shravan Somwar
20 July– Third Shravan Somwar
27 July– Fourth Shravan Somwar
3 August– Fifth Shravan Somwar (last Somwar and the last day of the month)
What is the Significance of Sawan ?
As per a popular legend, Lord Shiva had consumed the Halahal (poison) that came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean). As Lord Shiva did that to save the world, his devotees perform Puja as rendition to the Lord who always protects his followers from all dangers and diseases and bestows good health and fortune.
It is believed that Lord Shiva held the venom in his throat, turning it blue, and thus, is also referred to as Neelkantha.
How to do Puja in Sawan ?
People go on Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Sawan. They fetch water from the holy rivers and carry Kanwars on their shoulders to offer it to Shivlinga of their nearest temples.
Every year lakhs of devotees undertake this pilgrimage with utmost sincerity. Once the Kanwar is filled with the Holy water, it must not be kept on the floor or at any surface until it is offered to Lord Shiva. This is when the pilgrimage comes to an end.
People also perform Shivarchan at their homes and pray to the Almighty for his blessings.
