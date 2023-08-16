Navroz or Parsi New Year marks the beginning of spring and when nature gets ready for renewal. The festival is celebrated by different cultures and communities around the world, India being one of them. The Zoroastrian calendar starts on March 21, just before the arrival of spring. It is considered to be a victory of spring over winter. It is observed in nations with Persian people like Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Central Asia, and it has its roots in Zoroastrianism.

On Navroz, Parsis in India clean and decorate their homes, dress up in new clothes, offer prayers, and meet friends and family for lunch. Nowruz takes place in India in the months of July or August. The Parsi New Year will be celebrated today, 16 August 2023.

Here are a few wishes, messages, and images for Parsi New Year 2023.