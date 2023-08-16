Navroz or Parsi New Year marks the beginning of spring and when nature gets ready for renewal. The festival is celebrated by different cultures and communities around the world, India being one of them. The Zoroastrian calendar starts on March 21, just before the arrival of spring. It is considered to be a victory of spring over winter. It is observed in nations with Persian people like Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Central Asia, and it has its roots in Zoroastrianism.
On Navroz, Parsis in India clean and decorate their homes, dress up in new clothes, offer prayers, and meet friends and family for lunch. Nowruz takes place in India in the months of July or August. The Parsi New Year will be celebrated today, 16 August 2023.
Here are a few wishes, messages, and images for Parsi New Year 2023.
Nowroz Wishes, Messages, Images & WhatsApp Status
We wish you abundant joy and happiness on Parsi New Year! May this Navroz bring you immense prosperity, love, and success. Happy Parsi New Year!
We send you warm wishes on Navroz for new beginnings. May your life be filled with positivity, and your life comes with good surprises and endless opportunities. Happy Navroz!
On this Parsi New Year, learn to be grateful and hopeful of life. This year will be filled with good health, happiness, and the strength to overcome all difficulties. Happy Parsi New Year!
Welcome the New Year with open arms and a happy heart! May your days be as colorful as the Parsi traditions. Be grateful for the food on your plate, the friends and family around you.
Thank God on the Parsi New Year that you get to be with your friends and family. You get to eat good food, laugh with your friends and celebrate the festivities as you want. Happy New Year to the Parsi community.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)