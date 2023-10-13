Navratri 2023: Importance of the Nine Forms of Goddess Durga; When To Celebrate

Navratri 2023 will be grandly observed from 15 October to 24 October. The nine-day-long festival is celebrated by Hindus across the globe with great pomp and grandeur. This event is extremely auspicious and important for devotees who worship Goddess Durga. Each day is dedicated to a particular form of Ma Durga. During Navratri, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The last day of the festival is known as Vijayadashmi/Dussehra and it is celebrated grandly in India.
The nine forms of Goddess Durga that people worship during Navratri include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Each form of Ma Durga has its own significance and you must know all the important details before celebrating the festival on the scheduled dates. We will help you.
Here is the importance of all the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during the festival of Navratri. We must gear up to observe this festival in our own way and seek Ma Durga's blessings for a happy and secure future.
Navratri 2023: Nine Forms of Goddess Parvati
Maa Shailputri
Goddess Parvati took birth as Lord Himalaya's daughter after her self-immolation. In this form, she was known as Maa Shailputri. One should note that Shailputri means the "Daughter of the Mountain". She is worshipped on the first day of Navratri.
Maa Brahmacharini
Goddess Parvati took birth at the home of Daksha Prajapati. In this form, she was a great Sati and her unmarried version was known as Maa Brahmacharini. She is worshipped on the second day of the festival.
Maa Chandraghanta
Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati. The Goddess adorned her forehead with a half or crescent moon after marrying Lord Shiva. She is worshipped on the third day of Navratri.
Maa Kushmanda
In this form, Goddess Parvati took shelter inside the Sun's centre so the Sun could provide energy to the universe. Maa Kushmanda possesses the power and capability to live inside the Sun. The Goddess has eight hands and people worship her on the fourth day of the festival.
Maa Skandamata
Maa Skandamata came into existence when Goddess Parvati became Lord Skanda/Lord Kartikeya's mother. Goddess Skandamata has a ferocious lion and carries baby Murugan. She also sits on the Lotus flower.
Maa Katyayani
Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayani to fight the demon Mahishasura. It was the most violent form of the Goddess and people worship her on the sixth day of Navratri.
Maa Kalaratri
Goddess Kalaratri was formed when Maa Parvati removed her golden skin to kill the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. She was also another fierce form of Goddess Parvati. Her complexion is dark and she rides on a donkey. Devotees worship her on the seventh day.
Maa Mahagauri
Goddess Shailputri became extremely beautiful and had a fair complexion after the age of sixteen. She was known as Goddess Mahagauri. This form of Ma Parvati wore only white clothes. She is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri.
Maa Siddhidatri
The ninth form of Goddess Parvati is Maa Siddhidatri. This form of Ma Parvati bestows all types of Siddhis to her religious devotees. People worship her and seek her blessings on the last day of Navratri.
