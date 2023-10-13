Navratri 2023: Importance of the Nine Forms of Goddess Durga; When To Celebrate

Navratri 2023 will be grandly observed from 15 October to 24 October. The nine-day-long festival is celebrated by Hindus across the globe with great pomp and grandeur. This event is extremely auspicious and important for devotees who worship Goddess Durga. Each day is dedicated to a particular form of Ma Durga. During Navratri, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The last day of the festival is known as Vijayadashmi/Dussehra and it is celebrated grandly in India.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga that people worship during Navratri include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Each form of Ma Durga has its own significance and you must know all the important details before celebrating the festival on the scheduled dates. We will help you.