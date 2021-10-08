ADVERTISEMENT

Favorite Navrati Food: Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney

Your Navratri fasting food list is incomplete without these mouth-watering Sabudana Vadas.

Internet's favorite Dadi, Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben is back with another quick and tasty recipe to satiate your hunger during Navratri fasting.

Sabudana Vada is a popular deep fried fritter and is often consumed by people during navratri fasting. When served with peanut chutney and hot chai, it works as the perfect combo to boost your energy level. Here's how you can easily make it at home:

Ingredients

  • Potatoes

  • Salt

  • Green chilli paste

  • Coriander leaves

  • Sugar

  • 2 tsp lemon juice

  • Powdered peanuts

  • Sabudana

  • 2 tsp Arrowroot powder

  • Oil

  • Curd

1. Mash the boiled potatoes

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mash the boiled potatoes.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

2. Add salt, green chilli paste, chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp sugar and 2 tsp lemon juice

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add salt, green chilli paste, chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp sugar and 2 tsp lemon juice.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

3. Add powdered peanuts and mix well

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add powdered peanuts and mix well.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

4. Add Sabudana, Arrowroot Powder and mix well

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add Sabudana, Arrowroot Powder and mix well.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

5. Make equal sized balls from the dough

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Make equal sized balls from the dough.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

6. Fry the vadas until they're golden brown

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fry the vadas until they're golden brown.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

7. To make Peanut Chutney, take peanuts, add green chilli paste, salt, sugar, curd and grind them in a grinder.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>To make Peanut Chutney, take peanuts, add green chilli paste, salt, sugar, curd and grind them in a grinder.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Here’s your Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here’s your Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Try it out yourself and let us know how it was!

