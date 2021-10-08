Favorite Navrati Food: Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney

Internet's favorite Dadi, Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben is back with another quick and tasty recipe to satiate your hunger during Navratri fasting.

Sabudana Vada is a popular deep fried fritter and is often consumed by people during navratri fasting. When served with peanut chutney and hot chai, it works as the perfect combo to boost your energy level. Here's how you can easily make it at home: