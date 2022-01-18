Video of Masala Ice Cream Dosa Goes Viral, Netizens React

Social media is all about creating buzz and people have proven that they will go to any lengths to make viral videos. But, at what cost, we all ask! One such example is the recent viral video of a man making Ice Cream Masala Dosa Roll in Delhi. There is funny, there is bizzare and then, there's this! The masala dosa is chopped and mixed with ice cream to make rolls, topped with extra masala and served with chutney!