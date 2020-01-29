Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary 2020: 10 Inspiring Quotes
Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2020(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

raghav goyal
Lifestyle

The father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was shot and killed on 30 January 1948, by Nathuram Vinayak Godse, an advocate of Hindu nationalism.

Godse hit Bapu's in his chest three times when he was getting up from the evening prayer meeting at Birla Bhavan in Delhi. Godse was arrested soon after, after which a trial took place in Shimla court. Nathuram Godse was sentenced to death on 8 November 1949. He was hanged on 15 November 1949.

Remembering Gandhiji on his death anniversary, here are some famous quotes recited by him:

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony.”
“An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”
“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”
“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.”
“The future depends on what we do in the present.”
“Action expresses priorities.”
“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”
“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)

Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October in Porbandar, Gujarat. He played a special role in providing independence to India from British rule. Gandhi's father's name was Karamchand Gandhi, who was the Diwan of Rajkot and his mother's name was Putlibai. Gandhiji always chose the path of truth and non-violence for freedom and lead many movements like civil disobedience, non-cooperation and Champaran movement.

