Lost Your SBI ATM Card? Here Are Four Ways to Block Your Card
You can block your lost or stolen SBI ATM card by call, SMS, NetBanking, through the YONO App or on the SBI website.
If you have lost your SBI ATM card or if it has been stolen, it is necessary that you report it and ensure that the card is blocked so that there are no fraudulent/unauthorised transactions which take place. Fortunately, SBI has introduced several methods through which you can block your cards immediately.
You can block your lost or stolen SBI ATM card by call, SMS, NetBanking, through the SBI YONO App and on the SBI website.
Here are the steps to block your card through various methods:
How to Block SBI ATM Card Via Phone Call
SBI has 24X7 helpline numbers that are accessible via mobile as well as landline numbers in India. Call any of these three helpline numbers to raise a request to block an ATM card.
- 1800 11 2211 (toll-free)
- 1800 425 3800 (toll-free)
- 080 2659 9990
How to Block SBI ATM Card Online Using Netbanking
- Login to www.onlinesbi.com with your username and password.
- Under the "e-services" tab, select "ATM Card Services" > "Block ATM Card"
- Select the bank account that the card you choose to block is linked to.
- The next page will display all active and blocked card numbers with their first four and last four digits.
- Select the card you wish to block and choose the "reason" to block the card.
- Verify details and click "Submit."
- Choose one of the two modes of identity authentication: SMS OTP or Profile Password.
- Enter the SMS OTP or Profile Password and click "confirm."
- A message on successful submission of the request will be displayed with a Ticket Number. The ATM-cum-debit card is now blocked. You may note the Ticket Number for future reference.
How to Block SBI ATM Card Via YONO App
If you use SBI's YONO mobile app, login through the app, tap on "Services" > "Debit Card Hotlisting" > "Select Debit Card" > "Select Card Number"
In the next step select the reason for blocking the card.
An OTP will be sent to your registered number. Enter the OTP in the space provided on the app and tap on "Submit."
How to Apply for Reissue/New SBI ATM Card Online
After you have blocked the SBI ATM card, you may want to apply for a new one.
- Login to www.onlinesbi.com with your username and password.
- Under the "e-services" tab, select "ATM Card Services" > "Request ATM/Debit Card"
- Choose one of the two modes of identity authentication: SMS OTP or Profile Password.
- Enter the SMS OTP or Profile Password and click "confirm."
- Select the bank account from the displayed account numbers in the following page. Select the account you want the card to be issued on.
- Enter the name you wish to be printed on the card.
- Select the type of card.
- Agree to the terms and conditions and click on "Submit."
- Verify details on the next page and click on "Submit."
- A message will be displayed on the screen affirming the successful application submission.
You should received your new SBI ATM/Debit Card on the registered address in 7-8 working days.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.