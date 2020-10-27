Lost Your SBI ATM Card? Here Are Four Ways to Block Your Card 

If you have lost your SBI ATM card or if it has been stolen, it is necessary that you report it and ensure that the card is blocked so that there are no fraudulent/unauthorised transactions which take place. Fortunately, SBI has introduced several methods through which you can block your cards immediately.

You can block your lost or stolen SBI ATM card by call, SMS, NetBanking, through the SBI YONO App and on the SBI website.

Here are the steps to block your card through various methods: