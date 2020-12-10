How to Check Real-Time Train PNR Status on WhatsApp

The Indian Railways Passenger Name Record is a unique number provided to a passenger once a train ticket booking has been processed. The PNR consists of the passengers details, itinerary of the passenger or a group of passengers travelling together.

It also states where the train ticket has been Confirmed, on a Waiting List (WL) or is under Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC).

In a bid to dispel worries about waitlisted train tickets, Mumbai based startup Railofy has launched a platform where passengers can receive real-time passengers name record (PNR) status and train journey details on WhatsApp.

Railofy requires the passenger to share his/her 10 digit PNR number only once to the WhatsApp number: +91 98811 93322.

According to Railof, a passenger availing IRCTC ticket services typically checks his/her PNR Status around 10 to 20 times before the journey date.