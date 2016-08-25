ADVERTISEMENT

Designers Show Us Some Cool Krishna Love

Many artists believe that celebrating Krishna through art is yet another form of bhakti.

Divyani Rattanpal
<div class="paragraphs"><p>20th century oleographs, courtesy Himanshu Verma. </p></div>
Krishna, the mischievous God, continues to inspire designers working across all mediums. Whether it is the age-old Pichvai form of painting from Nathdwara that’s been visually paying its obeisance to the lord for many, many years, or more recent designers like Mandira Sharma who reinterpreted him as a superhero of modern times, one thing is clear: Krishna is great visual material, and also a fascinating story.

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Cheriyal scroll painting from Warangal depicting Krishna.</p></div>

Cheriyal scroll painting from Warangal depicting Krishna.

(Photo Courtesy: Red Earth)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mandira Sharma’s interpretation of Krishna as a modern day superhero. </p></div>

Mandira Sharma’s interpretation of Krishna as a modern day superhero.

(Photo Courtesy: Mandira Sharma)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Vintage Pichvai depicting Shrinathji. </p></div>

A Vintage Pichvai depicting Shrinathji.

(Photo Courtesy: Red Earth)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A sudarshan-chakra inspired pendant by Absynthe Design. </p></div>

A sudarshan-chakra inspired pendant by Absynthe Design.

(Photo Courtesy: Absynthe Design)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>20th century Krishna oleographs. </p></div>

20th century Krishna oleographs.

(Photo Courtesy: Red Earth)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sarees by Likhawat Designs with Radha Krishna love songs etched in Hindi calligraphy. </p></div>

Sarees by Likhawat Designs with Radha Krishna love songs etched in Hindi calligraphy.

(Photo Courtesy: Likhawat Designs)

Many of these practitioners believe that celebrating Krishna in their artistic endeavours is yet another form of bhakti.

(This piece was first published on 25 August 2016 and is being reposted from The Quint's archive's on the occasion of Janmashtami.)

