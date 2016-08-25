Designers Show Us Some Cool Krishna Love
Many artists believe that celebrating Krishna through art is yet another form of bhakti.
Krishna, the mischievous God, continues to inspire designers working across all mediums. Whether it is the age-old Pichvai form of painting from Nathdwara that’s been visually paying its obeisance to the lord for many, many years, or more recent designers like Mandira Sharma who reinterpreted him as a superhero of modern times, one thing is clear: Krishna is great visual material, and also a fascinating story.
Many of these practitioners believe that celebrating Krishna in their artistic endeavours is yet another form of bhakti.
(This piece was first published on 25 August 2016 and is being reposted from The Quint's archive's on the occasion of Janmashtami.)
