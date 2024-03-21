Holi Recipes 2024: Traditional Sweet Dish Recipes or Desserts To Make at Home

Holi 2024 is scheduled to be observed on Monday, 25 March. The popular "festival of colours" is a vibrant and joyous time for most people across India. Many people observe prayers on this day and welcome spring on a positive note. One should note that Holi is observed on the full moon day of the Falgun month. It marks the triumph of good over evil. Holika Dahan is celebrated a day before the actual festival where people arrange a bonfire.

The festival of Holi is also the time to invite your friends and family at home and try out tasty dishes. You can prepare some new dishes at home and invite them for a lunch party. The festival of colours is also the time to make sweet dishes at home for your loved ones. You should know the recipes.