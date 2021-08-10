Hariyali Teej 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Sawan Teej

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan is going on. This month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds a special significance in Hinduism.

The third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan is called Hariyali Teej or Shravani Teej. The day is considered very special for married couples and is primarily celebrated by women.

Haryali Teej is also popularly known as Chhoti Teej.