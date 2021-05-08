Happy Mother’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images & Quotes

Mother's Day, a day dedicated to the person who gave us the life we are living. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, 9 May 2021.

Mother's Day was first thought of by Ann Reeves Jarvis. He introduced the idea of dedicating a day to mothers in the United States in the year 1908.

People celebrate this day with their mothers and greet them on this occasion. Some bring gifts for them, while some try to spend quality time with their mothers. Some go to shopping with their mothers, some plan a dinner or lunch date, watch movies together, etc.

Everyone has different ways to express love for their mother. People who stay away from their homes and mothers, greet them on a call or using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram.

In this article, we have curated a list of Mother's Day wishes, images, and quotes for you to send to your mother.