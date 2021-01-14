Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings

Makar Sankranti is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar celebrating the movement of the Sun from Dakshinayan (Southern Hemisphere) to Uttarayana (Northern Hemisphere). The transition of the Sun or Uttarayana, when days get longer and the winter season starts ebbing, signals the start of the harvest season in India.

People in India celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti with great zeal and enthusiasm and greet people with beautiful messages, images and quotes. Makar Sankranti also the time when people across India prepare delicacies made of til or sesame and gur or jaggery.

If you have not wished your loved ones still, here are some quotes, wishes, images, cards and greetings in English and Hindi.