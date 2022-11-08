Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Gurpurab Wishes, HD Images, Greetings and Status

The birth anniversary of the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Jayanti is scheduled to be observed on Tuesday, 8 November. This day is celebrated by the people on the full moon night in the month of Kartik. It is important to note that the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti begins 15 days before the actual event. Devotees do Langar Seva at the Gurudwara during this time. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated grandly by the devotees.

Two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti, people organise Akhand Path in the Gurudwaras. It is important to note that the devotees conduct Nagarkirtan a day before the birth anniversary of their Guru. A procession is organised and devotees sing sacred hymns. They remember the teachings of Guru Nanak on his birth anniversary and help each other. It is an extremely sacred day.