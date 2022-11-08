Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Gurpurab Wishes, HD Images, Greetings and Status
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: The day will be celebrated on Tuesday, 8 November by the devotees.
The birth anniversary of the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Jayanti is scheduled to be observed on Tuesday, 8 November. This day is celebrated by the people on the full moon night in the month of Kartik. It is important to note that the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti begins 15 days before the actual event. Devotees do Langar Seva at the Gurudwara during this time. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated grandly by the devotees.
Two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti, people organise Akhand Path in the Gurudwaras. It is important to note that the devotees conduct Nagarkirtan a day before the birth anniversary of their Guru. A procession is organised and devotees sing sacred hymns. They remember the teachings of Guru Nanak on his birth anniversary and help each other. It is an extremely sacred day.
Here are a few Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022/Gurpurab wishes, greetings, messages and texts that you can send to your friends and family on this auspicious day. Make their day special by sending these greetings.
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes
May you keep the Guru's name in your heart. I pray that Guru Ji's divine love and blessings will always stay with you. Happy Gurpurab to you and your family.
May Guru Nanak Dev Ji always help you to achieve all your goals and grant you peace, joy, and eternal happiness. Happy Gurpurab to you and your loved ones.
Sending warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May this beautiful day bring lots of happiness and joy to your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you.
We should all try to make this day joyful and happy! Let's celebrate Guru Ji's birth anniversary and continue to follow his teachings. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Greetings
Here are my warm wishes to you and your lovely family on the joyous occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Sending warm wishes to you and your family on this peaceful occasion. May the birth anniversary of our Guru bring lots of happiness and peace in your life. Shubh Gurpurab to you.
May all the sufferings from your family go away and you only have happiness in life.
People who read the biography of Guru Nanak Ji, get inspired by his life and choose the right path in their life. If you wish to become a better person then you must also read his biography with a clear heart. Wishing you a Happy Gurpurab.
