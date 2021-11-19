Happy Gurpurab 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes, Images, and WhatsApp Status
Here are some Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes, Images, and messages which you can send to you loved ones.
Gurpurab also known as Guru Nanka Jayanti is celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima. This festival is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of first of the ten Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Guru Nanak Dev (1469-1539 C.E.) was the founder of Sikhism. His teachings are followed by people from around the world. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as 'Prakash Utsav'.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 is being celebrated on Friday, 19 November.
Gurpurab is considered one of the most sacred days by followers of Sikhism. People celebrate this day with their loved ones.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp status and messages. You can send these to your family, friends and relatives on the occasion Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Happy Gurpurab: Wishes, Images and Quotes for Guru Nanak Jayanti
May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you and your family with joy, peace and happiness. A very Happy Gurpurab!
May this special occasion of Gurpurab enlighten our hearts and minds with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!
May Guru Nanak Dev Ji give you the strength to fight the evil, and always stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
May Guru Nanak Dev guide us throughout our lives! Wish you a very happy Gurpurab!
May this Prakash Parv brings light and happiness in your lives.
