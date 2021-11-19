Happy Gurpurab 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Gurpurab also known as Guru Nanka Jayanti is celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima. This festival is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of first of the ten Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Guru Nanak Dev (1469-1539 C.E.) was the founder of Sikhism. His teachings are followed by people from around the world. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as 'Prakash Utsav'.