Happy Friendship Day 2022: Date in India, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, & Greetings

Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 7 August 2022 in India. Friends form an integral part of our lives. Friendship is the most special bond between two or more people. Friendship Day 2022 is here and people are looking for ways to make the day special for their friends. While International Friendship Day 2022 has already been celebrated globally, the day is observed on the first Sunday of August in India. Friendship Day 2022 is on 7 August.

People celebrate Friendship Day by sending greeting cards, messages, wishes, and gifts to each other. They also tie friendship bands on each other's wrists which makes the bond special. People are looking for ways to make Friendship Day 2022 grand. They want to make their best friends feel special on this day by planning surprises on 7 August 2022.