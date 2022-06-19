Happy Father’s Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers & Status

Father's Day 2022 is being celebrated on Sunday, 19 June 2022. This day is dedicated to Fathers, and is celebrated annually on third Sunday on June.

Fathers play a very integral role in our lives. Father's Day is celebrated to recogniSe and applaud the efforts they put in our upbringing.

The history of Father's Day dates back the early 20th century. Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, thought of this day in 1909 while listening to a sermon on Mother’s Day, as per Britannica.

Her father, a Civil War veteran, raised her and her five siblings after the death of her mother in childbirth. Her idea was supported by the local religious leaders.