Happy Father’s Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers & Status

Here are some Wishes, images, greetings, messages and status for Father's Day 2022.

i

Father's Day 2022 is being celebrated on Sunday, 19 June 2022. This day is dedicated to Fathers, and is celebrated annually on third Sunday on June.

Fathers play a very integral role in our lives. Father's Day is celebrated to recogniSe and applaud the efforts they put in our upbringing.

The history of Father's Day dates back the early 20th century. Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, thought of this day in 1909 while listening to a sermon on Mother’s Day, as per Britannica.

Her father, a Civil War veteran, raised her and her five siblings after the death of her mother in childbirth. Her idea was supported by the local religious leaders.

The first Father's Day was celebrated on 19 June 1910.

Here, we have curated some wishes, greeting, images, and status which you can share with your Dad and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Father's Day.

Happy Father’s Day Wishes, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Status

  • I really enjoy your company Dad. I wish to spend a lot of time with you. Happy Father's Day!

  • You have always understood me and supported me. I really thank you for being such a cool person. Happy Father's Day, Dad!

  • I really look up to you and aspire to be like you, dad. Happy Father's Day!

  • You have always been an important part of my life. Thank you for all the love and blessings. Happy Father's Day, Dad!

  • I can't thank you enough for everything you have done for me Dad! Happy Father's Day, Papa!

Wishes, Images, Status for Father's Day

(Photo: iStock)

Father's Day Wishes, Images, Status

(Photo: iStock)

Father's Day Wishes, Images, Status

(Photo: iStock)

