Happy Diwali 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, & Greetings
Here are some images and quotes for the auspicious festival of Diwali with some information about the festival.
Diwali is the most popular festival in India and is known as the festival of lights. It represents the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance."
Diwali is an autumn festival and is celebrated between mid-October and mid-November. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, 14 November.
In this festival people worship Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of Prosperity) and distribute sweets( mithai) and gifts to friends and family and enjoy by lighting firecrackers.
During this festival the temples, homes and workplaces are decorated with lights. The interior and exterior of temples and homes are illuminated with diyas (oil lamps and candles).
It is celebrated in a duration of five days starting with Dhanteras where people worship Goddess Lakshami and ends with Bhai dooj where brothers visit their sisters place for tilak ceremony.
Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send your friends, relatives on this auspicious occasion:
- “With gleam of auspicious diyas and the holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever! Wishing you & your Family very happy and prosperous Diwali!”
- “The significance of Deepavali is the removal of darkness and ignorance from the mind and filing it with goodness. – Sri Chandrasekhranda Saraswathi”
- “May Lord Ganesha empower light on you and your family on the occasion of Diwali which will bring peace, joy and happiness to your life. Hope that the coming year turns out to be the most successful one for you. Happy Diwali!”
