Chaitra Navratri 2023 Kalash Sthapana Time: Puja Muhurat, Mantra & Samagari List
Chaitra Navratri 2023: Kalash Sthapana, Puja Muhurat, Mantra , Samagari, and other details here.
This year, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from 22 to 30 March 2023. The nine day festival of Navratri like every year will be observed with great zeal and enthusiasm.
During Chaitra Navratri, the nine avatars of Goddess Durga including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri are worshipped on each day of the festival by Hindus all over the country.
Let us read about the Chaitra Navratri 2023 Kalash Sthapana, Puja Muhurat, Mantra, Samagari List, and other important details.
Navratri 2023: Kalash Sthapana and Puja Muhurat
Ghatasthapana or kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana is observed on the first day of the Navratri festival. It is one of the important rituals of both Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri.
According to Drik Panchang, the Chaitra Navratri Kalash Sthapana time is 6:24 am to 7:33 am on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.
Pratipada Tithi Begins: 10:52 pm on 21 March 2023
Pratipada Tithi Ends: 8:20 pm on 22 March 2023
Meena Lagna Begins: 6:24 am on 22 March 2023
Meena Lagna Ends: 7:33 am on 22 March 2023
Chaitra Navratri 2023: Mantra
Here are some of the Chaitra Navratri Mantra that can be recited on the nine days of Navratri.
Prathamam Shailputri cha Dwitiyam Brahmcharini.
Tritiyam Chandrghanteti Kushmandeti Chaturthakam.
Panchamam Skandmateti Shashtam Katyayniti cha.
Saptamam Kalratri Maha Gauri cha Ashtmam.
Navmam Sidhidatri cha Nav Durga Prakirtitah.
Ya devi sarva bhutesu, shanti rupena sansitha,
Ya devi sarva bhutesu, shakti rupena sansthita,
Ya devi sarva bhutesu, matra rupena sansthita,
Namastasyai, namastasyai, namastasyai, namo namaha!
Chaitra Navratri 2023: Samagari List
Here is the Samagari list of Chaitra Navratri 2023.
Saffron
Incense sticks
Turmeric
Barley
Honeycombs
Sugar
Flowers
Coconut
Panchmeva
Sand and Clay
Cloves
Betel leaves
Amrapatra
Belpatra
Kalash
Image of Goddess Durga
Mustard seeds
Milk
Fruits
Sweets
A lamp that has to be lit every day near the Ghatasthapana area
