Chaitra Navratri 2023 Kalash Sthapana Time: Puja Muhurat, Mantra & Samagari List

This year, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from 22 to 30 March 2023. The nine day festival of Navratri like every year will be observed with great zeal and enthusiasm.

During Chaitra Navratri, the nine avatars of Goddess Durga including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri are worshipped on each day of the festival by Hindus all over the country.

Let us read about the Chaitra Navratri 2023 Kalash Sthapana, Puja Muhurat, Mantra, Samagari List, and other important details.