Chaitra Navratri 2023: Start Date, Timing, Muhurat, & Tithi for Nine Day Event
Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from 22 March. Know day-wise date, tithi, timings
Chaitra Navratri 2023 is one of the important festivals for the Hindus and this year the festival will begin on 22 March and it will be celebrated for nine days. The navami tithi for Chaitra Navratri 2023 will fall on 30 March 2023.
Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri and is celebrated in north India and people worship of Goddess Durga. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of a new year and usually falls in the month of March or April. As the name suggests, the festival is celebrated for a period of 9 days, the name of the festival is made up of two words ‘Nav’ meaning nine and ‘ratri’ meaning night.
During these nine days, people worship nine different forms of Goddess Durga- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidhatri.
Let's know the date, timings, tithi, and muhurat for the nine day occasion of Chaitra Navratri 2023.
Charita Navratri Date & Tithi
As per the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month thus this year, 22 March 2023 will mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratri 2023 with the ninth day falling on 30 March. Dashmi, the day of fast will be celebrated on 31 March 2023.
Chaitra Navratri Day 1- 22 March- Maa Shailputri Puja and Ghatasthapana
Chaitra Navratri Day 2- 23 March - Maa Brahmacharini Puja
Chaitra Navratri Day 3- 24 March - Maa Chandraghanta Puja
Chaitra Navratri Day 4- 25 March - Maa Kushmanda Puja
Chaitra Navratri Day 5- 26 March - Maa Skandamata Puja
Chaitra Navratri Day 6- 27 March - Maa Katyayani Puja
Chaitra Navratri Day 7- 28 March - Saptami Tithi, Maa Kalratri Puja
Chaitra Navratri Day 8- 29 March - Ashtami Tithi, Maa Mahagauri Puja and Mahashtami
Chaitra Navratri Day 9 - 30 March - Navami Tithi, Maa Siddhidatri Puja
Durga Mahanavami, Ram Navami - 30 March 2023.
Chaitra Navratri 2023: Timing & Muhurat
The Pratipada Tithi of the Chaitra month will begin at 10.52 PM on 21 March 2023, and it will end on the following day at 8.20 PM on March 22, 2023.
Udayatithi states that Navratri will begin on 22 March 2023.
Ghatasthapana Muhurt - 06:29 AM to 07:32 AM, 22 March 2023
Duration - 01 hour 10 minutes
