Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Best Images, Wishes, Cards & Quotes
The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs community, is celebrated all across the world on 2 January.
He was born in Sahib, Patna. The Khalsa tradition was founded by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. This incident is considered to be the most important event in the history of Sikhs.
It was Guru Gobind Singh who declared Guru Granth Sahib as the Guru of Sikhs. The example and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh still inspire people.
On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, people organise kirtans and community kitchen in which free meals are served to people in gurdwara's (langar).
With this, people congratulate their loved ones on this special day. If you also want to congratulate your loved ones on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, you can use these messages, images, quotes, cards, wishes and greetings.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Images, Wishes, Greetings and Quotes
“He alone is a man who keeps his word:
Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.”
“If you are strong, torture not the weak,
And thus, lay not the axe to thy empire.”
"The ignorant person is totally blind
they do not appreciate the value of the jewel"
“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword,
Lest the Sword of the High falls upon thy neck.”
