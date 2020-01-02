Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Best Images, Wishes, Cards & Quotes

The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs community, is celebrated all across the world on 2 January.

He was born in Sahib, Patna. The Khalsa tradition was founded by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. This incident is considered to be the most important event in the history of Sikhs.

It was Guru Gobind Singh who declared Guru Granth Sahib as the Guru of Sikhs. The example and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh still inspire people.