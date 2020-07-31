Eid-al-Adha 2020: Bakrid Mubarak Images, Wishes, Quotes & Messages
Here are some images, quotes, and messages for you to send to your friends & relatives on this auspicious day.
India is celebrating Eid-al-Adha today ie, 31 July. Muslims across the world celebrate this day with a lot of excitement and grandeur. This festival is also known as Bakrid, the day of sacrifice.
Eid-al-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah, and the celebrations go on for three days. People wish each other on this auspicious day and nowadays, if they are not with their loved ones on Eid, they wish each other by sending them messages on social media platforms.
Happy Eid-al-Adha 2020 Wishes, Images & Quotes
- “Wishing you and your family a life full of health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!”
- “May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!”
- “On this auspicious day, I pray to Allah for answering all your prayer and to give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this EID fill your heart with immense joy. Eid Mubarak!”
- “Wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and all your prayers are answered today. Happy Eid al-Adha!”
