Eid-al-Adha 2020: Bakrid Mubarak Images, Wishes, Quotes & Messages

India is celebrating Eid-al-Adha today ie, 31 July. Muslims across the world celebrate this day with a lot of excitement and grandeur. This festival is also known as Bakrid, the day of sacrifice.

Eid-al-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah, and the celebrations go on for three days. People wish each other on this auspicious day and nowadays, if they are not with their loved ones on Eid, they wish each other by sending them messages on social media platforms.