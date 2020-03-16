Time to Swing: An Extract from ‘The Swap’

She knew the names and occupations of the people who were here today, thanks to the Goyals’ latest mail to them. But she didn’t know who was who. There were supposed to be nine other couples apart from themselves—and that included their four friends, the Goyals and the American-sounding Rocky Dutt and his wife.

A single girl, who had dramatic white hair and several silver studs in one ear, was also part of the group. They were all in the 30 to 45 age group, with Mr and Mrs Goyal possibly the oldest amongst them.

When their friends arrived, they greeted each other with that new self-consciousness that had arisen between them. Priya noticed that while Vivek was grinning widely and looked as if he’d had several drinks already, Shaili was busy sizing everybody and everything up. Tonight, her blunt-cut hair had a harder edge than usual and her eyes snapped under her girlie bangs.

She wore a racy red dress that ended mid-thigh, high platform heels and long silver danglers in her ears that swung madly when she tossed her head. And she tossed it often, shaking her hair and making her earrings flash like daggers. Looking at Shaili’s polished face and her nails that glistened like bloody talons, Priya decided that she must have gone to a beauty salon to deck up for the occasion.