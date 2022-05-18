Rambhakt Rangbaaz: A Story of How India Changed After 1990

Aashiq is not trusted in the Muslim tola for his acceptability in the market centre. In the town, too, eventually, as 1990 ends in bitterness with Advani’s Rath hurtling closer to Aaramganj, hostilities mark Aashiq out as one of ‘oo log’ – ‘those people’, the ‘appeased’ and ‘outsider’ Muslims – leaving him isolated, bereft of identity and in deep turmoil.

So, who is Aashiq portraying? I asked author Kayasth. Aashiq is no doubt scripted as a Muslim character, but the author says it is more than that. Aashiq is shaped by his environment and circumstances but not quoting Ramcharitmanas only instrumentally.