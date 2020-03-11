How Priyanka Gandhi’s Husband ‘Got’ Ashok Khemka ‘Transferred’

When ‘Vadragate’ broke, Ashok Khemka was director general (DG), Land Records & Consolidation and inspector general (IG), Registration. He was fully aware that manipulation of revenue norms for the benefit of influential individuals was standard practice in Haryana. He had already inquired into and taken action in multiple instances of misappropriation of panchayat land.

The media frenzy after the Kejriwal-Bhushan press conference pointed the finger of suspicion squarely at his bailiwick. If, as news reports suggested, there was evidence of undervaluation of properties registered by Vadra’s companies, chances were that his department was involved. He decided to ask revenue officials in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Mewat and Palwal to examine the allegations of undervaluation in Vadra’s deals and demanded the relevant land records. After all, the ‘fair name’ of the state was being impugned. There was no reply.