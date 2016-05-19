On Ruskin Bond’s B’day, Listen to One of His Most Moving Stories

At 84, Ruskin Bond still does what he does best – tell stories. Bond’s stories are experiential treasure troves of strange encounters, everyday joys, and even poltergeists. But the recurring protagonist of his stories are the mountainous expanses of Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Landour.

The Eyes Have It is perhaps one of Bond’s most touching stories, told in an inimitable, slightly anti-climactic mode. It is about two people meeting on a train – a short, brief encounter, yet with the narrative expanse of a lifetime. To wish him a happy 83rd birthday, we at The Quint decided to narrate this poignant story for you.