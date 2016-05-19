On Ruskin Bond’s B’day, Listen to One of His Most Moving Stories

On Ruskin Bond’s birthday, listen to one of his most moving short stories, ‘The Eyes Have It’. 

The Eyes Have It is about strange encounters and strangers met on journeys.
(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Ruskin Bond’s birthday. It was first published on 20 May 2016.)

At 84, Ruskin Bond still does what he does best – tell stories. Bond’s stories are experiential treasure troves of strange encounters, everyday joys, and even poltergeists. But the recurring protagonist of his stories are the mountainous expanses of Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Landour.

The Eyes Have It is perhaps one of Bond’s most touching stories, told in an inimitable, slightly anti-climactic mode. It is about two people meeting on a train – a short, brief encounter, yet with the narrative expanse of a lifetime. To wish him a happy 83rd birthday, we at The Quint decided to narrate this poignant story for you.

Featuring the voices of Urmi Bhattacharya, Aakash Joshi and Abhirup Dam.
Sound Editor: Purnendu Pritam

