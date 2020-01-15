Excerpt: How Sridevi Created the Magic of ‘Hawa Hawai’ in Mr India

Baba Azmi, the film’s cinematographer, who had worked with her in a Telugu film, shares: "We were shooting an outdoor scene and I was taking the meter reading of her face to adjust my camera. Just then a spot boy came running and held an umbrella over her head. Sri gently pushed the umbrella away telling him “Leave it . . . he’s checking the light.” I was stunned that she had such technical knowledge. In Mr India, before every shot, Sri would hold her mirror right next to the camera lens to check her face angle and lighting. I had never come across any other actor who was so aware."

Sridevi also had her own quaint methods of preparing for a scene. Once while visiting the sets of Mr India, Somaaya noticed that while Shekhar Kapur was explaining a shot to the actress in English, she was turning towards Srilatha, sitting next to her, and translating that whole thing in Tamil. It was quite a strange visual but Somaaya soon realised that it was simply Sridevi’s way of processing Shekhar’s instructions.

All Bollywood superstars must have that one solo chartbuster that forever becomes synonymous with them. For Sridevi, it happened in Mr India with Hawa Hawai. The song features a staple 1980s filmy situation where the heroine infiltrates the villain’s den under false pretences, but Sridevi turns this cliché into a cult. As the song explodes on-screen, the actress literally descends upon earth like a goddess in gold.