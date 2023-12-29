Book Wrap 2023: 30 Unputdownable, Must-Reads To Enjoy Your Year-End With

It takes a village for an idea to become a book. Month-on-month, year-on-year, we in the Indian publishing landscape publish hundreds of stories. Some do well, some not so much. And yet, the commitment, rigour, and labour it takes to brew these books, slow cook them with love, and midwife their births remain our take-home rewards at the end of the year.

This is by no means a scientifically objective, data-tested, and empirically sound list if you went scratching underneath the words 'absolute’ or ‘best’ or 'must-reads'. It is, but a deeply personal and honest curation. A sort of 2023 Wrapped for bookworms this festive season, a reminder for you to add more to your TBR pile, minus the guilt.