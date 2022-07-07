We Recite 'Woh Humsafar Thha'

Famous for being the original soundtrack of the Pakistani serial Humsafar, 'Woh Humsafar Thha' was written by Naseer Turabi in 1971.

It is a lesser-known fact that Turabi wrote this ghazal after Bangladesh liberation war, and ‘Humsafar’ (travelling companion) being referred to in it was originally East Pakistan.

The ghazal was first sung by Abida parveen in the late 1970s, and the recent reniditon for Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer Humsafar is sung by Quratul Ain Baloch.