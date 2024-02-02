Gogi Saroj Pal & Her Nayikas: Remembering the 'First Feminist Artist' of India

Gogi and Ved's art studio in Noida's Kala Dham and their Delhi home became a safe haven for many budding artists.

Gogi would tutor them, nurture them, and teach them art. For her, every artist, young and old, was her "bachcha" (son), and they, in turn, would call her "amma" (mother).

One of her 'bachchas' is famous Delhi-based artist, Anjum Khan, for whom Gogi's death came as a shock.

Speaking to The Quint, Anjum recalled: "I started training under her in 2013. You sometimes don't know how to go about your art. She showed me the way. I chose my subject only after having long discussions with her. She was always there to guide me. Whenever I was stuck with some work, Gogi ma'am was there to help me out. My work includes figurative artwork on women, just like hers."