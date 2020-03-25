This Video Will Compel You to Reset Your Mom’s Alarm

Let’s be honest. Have you ever checked your mom’s alarm? Do you know what time she wakes up in the morning? Is it 5 am, 5.30 am or 6 am? Have you ever seen her wake up after you or oversleep no matter how late she went to bed? In all probability, your answers to these questions will be ‘no’. But there’s one thing you know for sure – that her sleep time is lesser as compared to the rest of you at home.

This is a reality in most Indian homes.