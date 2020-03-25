This Video Will Compel You to Reset Your Mom’s Alarm
Let’s be honest. Have you ever checked your mom’s alarm? Do you know what time she wakes up in the morning? Is it 5 am, 5.30 am or 6 am? Have you ever seen her wake up after you or oversleep no matter how late she went to bed? In all probability, your answers to these questions will be ‘no’. But there’s one thing you know for sure – that her sleep time is lesser as compared to the rest of you at home.
This is a reality in most Indian homes.
That’s exactly what Ariel has beautifully depicted in their latest #ShareTheLoad campaign video. Before we tell you more, watch it here.
You saw how the video highlights a startling inequality prevalent in most Indian homes. Given that a major chunk of household work and the responsibility of kids is shouldered by women, they end up sacrificing their sleep. A survey by Ariel India and Toluna shows that 71 percent women sleep lesser than men owing to unequal division of household chores. The protagonist in the video could be your own mom or wife. You might have seen this happen at your home too, but now it’s time to do something about it. This video gently nudges men to #ShareTheLoad for equal sleep.
With this video, Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad campaign has truly has gone a step ahead.
The campaign started in 2015 with a very pertinent question that got everyone thinking - ‘Is laundry only a woman’s job?’. In 2016, they encouraged dads to share the load and in 2018, they asked us ‘Are we teaching our sons what we have been teaching our daughters?’. And this time, they want the men at home to #ShareTheLoad for equal sleep.
By asking questions and starting conversations, Ariel has managed to bring about a change in the mindset of people. If 79 percent men in 2014 thought that laundry was a woman’s job, this number has dropped to just 41 percent in 2019. You too can be a part of this change by participating in household chores, and laundry can be a good starting point. And while you’re at it, reset your mom’s alarm so she gets to sleep a little more. #ShareTheLoad for equal sleep.
