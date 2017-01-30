Amrita Sher-Gil: A Heroine of Two Nations

(This story was first published on 29 January 2017 and has been reposted from our archives to mark Amrita Sher-Gill’s birth anniversary.)

Much has been written about how Amrita Sher-Gil became a pioneering light in the world of Indian Modern Art, establishing herself almost 20 years before the Progressive Artists Group began in Mumbai, which was founded by Souza, Husain, Raza, Tyeb and others.

She broke stereotypes both as a woman and as an artist. Her paintings continue to break auction records, the most recent being at the Sotheby's auction in New York in 2015. A self portrait, oil on canvas painting dated 1931, was sold at a whopping price of $2.92 million.