Historic 2nd Term: Kerala Rewards Pinarayi for Managing COVID-19

After becoming Kerala Chief Minister for the first time in May 2016, one of the immediate decisions of CPI(M) strongman Pinarayi Vijayan was to wind up the regular weekly post-cabinet meeting press briefings, which had been a norm in the state for several decades.

The decision evoked strong resentment from the media and constituents of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) as the weekly briefings facilitated direct engagement between the Chief Minister and media, even on critical and complex policy matters. But the CM stuck to his decision saying he did not want to cowed down by the fourth estate.

In those early days, Vijayan, often described as Stalinist and dictatorial by his political opponents, was routinely rude to journalists.