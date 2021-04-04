Kerala Challenge: Will the BJP Take Thiruvananthapuram?

If you take a time travel to Kerala’s electoral future, it’d probably look like today’s Thiruvananthapuram, the state’s capital city.

Why? Because of the tight tripartite contest this district is witnessing.

Since the last four decades, Kerala has been largely seeing a bipolar contest in elections. On the one side, there was the Left Democratic Front or LDF, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M). On the other end, there was the United Democratic Front or UDF, led by the Congress party.