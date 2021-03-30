A Church War is Driving Christians of Central Kerala to Modi. Why?

What does Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the Orthodox Church in Antioch of Syria have to do with Assembly elections in Kerala?

A lot.

In fact, it is a century old dispute about the Patriarch’s authority which is now driving two Christian sects – Orthodox and Jacobite – of central Kerala, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party, right in the middle of Vidhan Sabha elections 2021 scheduled for polls on 6 April.

Christians form 18.38 percent of the 3.34 crore population of Kerala. While Catholics form the majority of the Christian population, the Jacobite and Orthodox sects are a small but influential part of the Christian vote.