CGPSC PCS Mains Registration Begins: Registration Process, Exam Dates
CGPSC PCS Mains Registration begins: Here's how to apply for the exam.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC has formally started the online application process for the Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021.
Interested and eligible candidates who have been shortlisted for the Main Examination can register online through the official website.
The official website of CGPSC that the candidates can use to register online for the Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021 is psc.cg.gov.in.
They can also take a look at the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC to know more about the registration details and the examination dates.
Every update is mentioned on the official website so that the interested candidates who want to register can see the dates.
Candidates should note that the online registration process for the Main Examination has already begun on the website.
The CGPSC PCS exam is being conducted to fill 171 positions in different departments of the state government.
The selection process to fill the vacant positions involves three rounds. The three rounds in the selection process are Preliminary, Main and Interview.
Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 Important Dates
It is to be noted by the candidates that an application correction window will open from 7 April to 11 April 2022 to make any changes or rectifications in the form.
The PCS Main Examination is scheduled to be conducted from 26 May to 29 May 2022. Candidates should take note of these important dates and information.
There is an application fee that the candidates have to pay while registering for the PCS Main Examination.
Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/PwD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300 and students from the unreserved category have to pay a fee of Rs 400.
Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021: Steps to Apply
Go to the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.
Click on the link that states 'Notification for state service (Mains) exams 2021, apply here' on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen.
Click on the application link.
Fill in the application form correctly and provide all the required documents.
Verify the information that you have entered and pay the application fee.
Click on submit after checking all the details.
Take a printout of the application form.
