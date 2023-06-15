UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 Released on 14 June; Download At upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 yesterday,14 June 2023. Candidates who registered for the recruitment of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO Exam 2023 is scheduled for 2 July 2023 and candidates need to download the admit card before the day of exam thus we have mentioned the step-by-step guide below to download the UPSC EPFO 2023 e-admit card.

An important thing to keep in mind is that candidates should carry a hard copy of the UPSC admit card to the examination center on the day of the exam.

An official notice on the website read, "It is mandatory for the candidate to take print out of 'IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE' before downloading the e-ADMIT CARD and bring the same along with this e-ADMIT CARD to be permitted to enter the examination hall."