UPSC Mains Result 2022 Expected To Be Declared Soon - Important Details Here

UPSC CSM Result 2022: The UPSC (Union Public Services Commission) is going to declare the result of written part of the Civil Services Main Examination (CSM) 2022, any time soon on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. As per an official notice released by the commission on 24 November 2022, the UPSC Main Result 2022 will be followed by the Personality Tests and Interviews of the Successful candidates.

Once the UPSC Mains Result 2022 is issued, the Commission will publish the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) on the aforementioned website. The DAF-II form is to be filled mandatorily by the candidates who will qualify the personality test and interview.