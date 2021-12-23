Kathua Rape Case: Sub-Inspector Convicted of Destroying Evidence Gets Bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, 22 December, suspended the sentence and granted bail to a Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector (SI) who had been convicted for destroying evidence in the 2018 Kathua rape case, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

SI Anand Dutta was convicted for allegedly taking a bribe worth Rs 4 lakh from Sanji Ram for sabotaging the evidence involved in the Kathua rape case in 2018.

In June 2019, a sessions court in Pathankot, Punjab sentenced Dutta to five years’ imprisonment under Section 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) read with Section 34 and 120-B of the RPC.