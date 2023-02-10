SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 Released: Download From ssc.nic.in; Check the Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2022, on Thursday, 9 February 2023. It is important to note that the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 is released on the official website of the commission. The website that one should visit to check and download the result is ssc.nic.in. The cut-offs for the SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 are also available on the official website for interested candidates to check.

