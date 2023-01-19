SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 Registration Starts: How to Apply & Vacancy Details Here
SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 Registration: You can apply for the recruitment process on ssc.nic.in by 17 February.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the notification for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN recruitment examinations. Interested candidates are requested to check the official notification on the website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. All the latest details about the recruitment exam are available on the website for candidates to stay updated. It is important to go through the details on the site and complete the necessary steps on time to appear for the exam.
Candidates should note that the SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration has already begun on the website. Interested candidates must complete the registration process on the website - ssc.nic.in. According to the latest official details, the last date to complete the SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration is 17 February. One must finish the application process on time, by the last date.
Candidates must check all the latest details and announcements about the SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 recruitment online. It is important to stay updated and know the details before applying for the exam.
SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 Recruitment: Important Details
According to the official details available as of now, more than 11,000 posts are on offer this year. Out of this, 10,880 posts are of MTS and 529 are Havaldar vacancies.
The exam will be held in computer-based mode and it is scheduled to take place in April 2023. Candidates should note that the exact date and timing of the exam will be released later.
The latest details also state that the age limit in this recruitment drive is from 18 to 25 years. If you fall under this age group, you can apply for the SSC MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) recruitment.
The age limit for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS is 18 to 27 years. The upper age will be relaxed for reserved category candidates.
SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 Recruitment: Steps to Register
Here are the steps you should follow to apply for the SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 recruitment online:
Go to the official website - ssc.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 recruitment on the homepage.
Fill out the application form and upload copies of the documents mentioned.
Pay the required application fees online.
Tap on submit after verifying all the details.
Take a printout of the application form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.