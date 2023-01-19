SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 Registration Starts: How to Apply & Vacancy Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the notification for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN recruitment examinations. Interested candidates are requested to check the official notification on the website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. All the latest details about the recruitment exam are available on the website for candidates to stay updated. It is important to go through the details on the site and complete the necessary steps on time to appear for the exam.

Candidates should note that the SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration has already begun on the website. Interested candidates must complete the registration process on the website - ssc.nic.in. According to the latest official details, the last date to complete the SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration is 17 February. One must finish the application process on time, by the last date.