SSC MTS Exam 2023: Registration To Begin From 17 January - Steps To Apply Below

SSC MTS Exam Registration 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to commence the registration process for the SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) non-technical and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Exam 2023 on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the SSC MTS Examination 2023. According to different reports, the last date to apply for the SSC MTS Exam is 17 February, 2023 and the examination will be held in the month of April.