TSPSC Recruitment Notification for 207 Posts Released: Check Details and Dates

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) officially issued two direct recruitment notifications on Thursday, 22 December, for a total of 207 vacancies. It includes 185 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class A and B) posts and 22 Horticulture Officer posts. Interested candidates can take a look at the TSPSC recruitment notification on the official website - tspsc.gov.in. One must know all the latest details on the website and apply for the vacancies on time via the aforementioned website.

