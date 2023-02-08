SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 to be Out at ssc.nic.in; Check Cut Off Marks Here
The SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023 is expected to be out by second or third week of February, Check cut off marks here.
The Staff Selection Commission is set to release the SSC CGL tier 1 result. The exact date for the result is not known but as per the reports, the result will be released in the second or third week of February 2023.
The SSC CGL exam was conducted from 1 to 1 December 2022 and lakhs of students appeared for the exam across different centers of the country. The candidates will be able to check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The SSC CGL tier 1 exam is expected to be out latest by the month of February end because the Commission has scheduled the SSC CGL 2023 exams from 2 March 2023. The exam will take place from 2 to 7 March and the admit cards will be released on the regional websites of the SSC commission.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023: Cut Off
SC- 120-125
ST- 115-120
OBC- 141-145
EWS- 145-150
UR- 148-154
OH- 115-120
HH- 95-98
PWD and Others- 50-55
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023?
Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the latest update section to check for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 Result Links.
You will be able to download and save the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023 PDF file on your device.
The PDF file will have the list of qualified aspirants. You can search for your name in SSC CGL Tier 1 Merit List 2023 PDF
If you spot your Name and Roll Number on the SSC CGL Tier 1 Selection List, you have qualified for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.
