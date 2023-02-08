SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 to be Out at ssc.nic.in; Check Cut Off Marks Here

The Staff Selection Commission is set to release the SSC CGL tier 1 result. The exact date for the result is not known but as per the reports, the result will be released in the second or third week of February 2023.

The SSC CGL exam was conducted from 1 to 1 December 2022 and lakhs of students appeared for the exam across different centers of the country. The candidates will be able to check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam is expected to be out latest by the month of February end because the Commission has scheduled the SSC CGL 2023 exams from 2 March 2023. The exam will take place from 2 to 7 March and the admit cards will be released on the regional websites of the SSC commission.