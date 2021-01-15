RRB NTPC Phase 2 Admit Card/E-Call Letter: Check Important Details

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released admit cards/e-call letters for second phase of Non-Technical Popular Category examination (NTPC). The exam is scheduled to begin on 16 January 2021.

For candidates scheduled in this phase, the link to view the exam city, date and the free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates was made available on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board.

As per the notice provided by RRB, link to download e-call letter/admit card was made available from 12 January 2021, four days prior to the exam. All the necessary information will be sent to the candidates on their registered email and mobile numbers.

This year the admit card has been made available to the candidates on the official websites of their respective regions. For example, if a candidate is appearing from Mumbai, they can download their admit card from https://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in.